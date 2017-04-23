Where Are They Now: Adam Liaw

While Adam Liaw never thought his MasterChef win in 2010 would result in anything as grand as a TV career, life certainly had other plans for this talented cook. Seven years later, and with his series Destination Flavour heading into its sixth year on air, Adam has become very much the household name.

In the "crazy" years following his appearance on MasterChef, Adam has traveled the globe with his TV show and written five cook books. His latest offering, 'The Zen Kitchen', was released last year.

The former lawyer from Adelaide always had a passion for food, but it was MasterChef that gave him the confidence to pursue his cooking dreams.

"I've been lucky enough to continue doing a whole bunch of amazing things," he says. "And I'm incredibly grateful for it."

