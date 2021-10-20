MasterChef Australia Brings Back Favourites For The Ultimate Battle In 2022

In 2021 the MasterChef kitchen served up unbridled joy as we watched Justin Narayan crowned Australia’s latest champion chef. Under the guidance of our beloved judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo, the amateur chefs battled invention tests, mystery boxes and some of the toughest challenges we’ve seen to date.

But all that is about to change!

In 2022 get ready for MasterChef Australia: Foodies & Favourites.

Twelve foodies will face off against some of the best chefs the MasterChef kitchen has produced. Familiar faces like Alvin Quah, Sarah Todd, Michael Weldon and the very first MasterChef Australia champion herself, Julie Goodwin.

“We are back for another action-packed season of thrills, chills and kitchen spills,” Melissa Leong said. “We couldn’t be more pumped! Add to that a handful of new MasterChef foodies going head-to-head with beloved characters from the MasterChef universe over the years… and then of course there’s JULIE GOODWIN!

“If ever there was a time to feel connected through food, it’s now: MasterChef Australia is the hit of nostalgia, inspiration and feel-good fun we need as a nation and Jock, Andy and I couldn’t be more excited to serve up a generous and heartfelt serving to audiences in 2022.”

MasterChef Australia: Foodies & Favourites is coming to Network 10 and 10 play in 2022.