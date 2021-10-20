MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

MasterChef Australia Brings Back Favourites For The Ultimate Battle In 2022

MasterChef Australia Brings Back Favourites For The Ultimate Battle In 2022

MasterChef Australia: Foodies & Favourites will see some of the greatest talents from the MasterChef kitchen return once again.

In 2021 the MasterChef kitchen served up unbridled joy as we watched Justin Narayan crowned Australia’s latest champion chef. Under the guidance of our beloved judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo, the amateur chefs battled invention tests, mystery boxes and some of the toughest challenges we’ve seen to date.

But all that is about to change!

In 2022 get ready for MasterChef Australia: Foodies & Favourites.

Twelve foodies will face off against some of the best chefs the MasterChef kitchen has produced. Familiar faces like Alvin Quah, Sarah Todd, Michael Weldon and the very first MasterChef Australia champion herself, Julie Goodwin.

“We are back for another action-packed season of thrills, chills and kitchen spills,” Melissa Leong said. “We couldn’t be more pumped! Add to that a handful of new MasterChef foodies going head-to-head with beloved characters from the MasterChef universe over the years… and then of course there’s JULIE GOODWIN!

“If ever there was a time to feel connected through food, it’s now: MasterChef Australia is the hit of nostalgia, inspiration and feel-good fun we need as a nation and Jock, Andy and I couldn’t be more excited to serve up a generous and heartfelt serving to audiences in 2022.”

MasterChef Australia: Foodies & Favourites is coming to Network 10 and 10 play in 2022.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.