MasterChef

Week 8 Recap
PG | Reality

Sweet Week saw the return of the iconic Adriano Zumbo to the MasterChef kitchen

4 mins

Week 12 Recap

Expectations were through the roof as Finals Week challenged the contestants like never before

5 mins

Week 11 Recap

A place in the top 5 and a dish fit for a king were just two ingredients spicing up the latest week of MasterChef action

5 mins

Week 10 Recap

Hong Kong Week saw some big flavour adventures for the remaining contestants

5 mins

Week 9 Recap

Hugh Allen's Banksia Pod Pressure Test was just the latest creation to tax the contestants to the utmost

4 mins

4 mins

Week 7 Recap

Our contestants were challenged to keep up with Curtis Stone, and Sumeet won a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see her sauce on the Coles shelves

4 mins

Week 6 Recap

A saucy Mystery Box Challenge, Darren Purchese's mind-twisting Pressure Test, and a surprise elimination - and second chance - rocked the MasterChef kitchen

3 mins

Week 5 Recap

A mystery wok, a tofu tragedy and another daring dessert from Anna Polyviou gave the contestants plenty to think about

Season 16