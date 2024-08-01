Football

Football Review: July 2024

Your recap of a massive month of football across 10 Play in July

It was a bumper month of football across 10 Play, with countless of spectacular moments.

It is now time to take stock and review the very best of what July had to offer in the football world.

Check out some of the links below to the major events that took place over the course of July:

Australia Cup returned to 10 Play

Throughout July we enjoyed the long awaited return of Australia's largest national football competition, the Australia Cup.

We began in the Top End with the two Australia Cup Playoffs taking centre stage over two consecutive evenings.

Australia Cup 2024 Fixtures

First up we had Perth Glory overpower Brisbane Roar with David Zdrilic getting the win in his first match in charge.

The following night, it was the Jets who tasted success as they cruised past Western United to book their place in the Round of 32.

Australia Cup: Playoffs Review

Football supporters across the country did not have to wait long for the Round of 32, which began with nine fixtures spread over just a few days.

There were four blockbuster encounters to open proceedings with one major 'cupset' that included an A-League outfit bowing out against NPL opposition.

Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 1 Review

The action carried through into the following evening with another four matches taking centre stage with the Match of the Day taking place at Landen Stadium as Blacktown City met Adelaide United.

Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 2 Review

July marked the return of the Australia Cup. Watch every match live and free on 10 Play (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Australia Cup: Important Links

Catch up with all the best from the Winter Festival of Football

We are in the middle of a thrilling Winter Festival of Football that has seen the biggest teams from around the world descend upon the United States to face each other ahead of the start of their respective campaigns.

The action kicked off in mid-July with Wrexham taking on Bournemouth while throughout that week we had Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan all begin their tour of the States.

Here's our pick of some of the best matches over the course of the month.

All the best teams from around the globe were live on Paramount+ for the start of the Winter Festival of Football

You can catch all the highlights from every match in the Winter Festival of Football on 10 Play. Check the fixtures below for more information, with highlights and kick off times (AEST) provided.

2024 Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Winter Festival of Football: Important Links

Watch the Winter Festival of Football on Paramount+ and 10 Play

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Fixtures
FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Fixtures

