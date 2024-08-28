Historic Deal For Australian National Teams Through To 2028

Paramount Australia And Football Australia Agree To Historic Multi-Year, Multi-Platform Media Rights Deal For Australian National Teams Through To 2028.

Paramount Australia (parent company of Network 10 and Paramount+) will be the home of the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos in Australia, including the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™ being hosted in Australia and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™.

More than 100 international football games featuring either the CommBank Matildas or Subway Socceroos will be telecast live with at least 50 games on free-to-air television.

In addition, Paramount Australia have acquired exclusive rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, in a deal brokered in partnership with IMG.

New package also includes all CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos’ friendly matches, all AFC Tournaments (including AFC Asian Qualifiers™), and the Australia Cup Finals through to 2028.

Paramount Australia and Football Australia today announced a landmark multi-year and multi-platform agreement to broadcast an extended package of CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos’ games on Network 10 and Paramount+ in Australia, through to 2028.

Under the agreement, Network 10 and Paramount+ will become the exclusive home to all Australian Women’s Senior National Team matches for the next four years, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, up until the LA 2028 Summer Olympics, and the Men’s Senior National Team matches including all AFC Asian Qualifiers™ (FIFA World Cup 2026™ Asian Qualifiers Final Round) except the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

This comprehensive agreement, which was brokered by Football Australia in partnership with IMG, will ensure Australia’s favourite national sporting teams will be available to 96% of Australian homes.

For the first time ever, this landmark agreement brings together rights for one broadcaster for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™, in addition to the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ (FIFA World Cup 2026™ Asian Qualifiers Final Round), the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™, and international friendly matches for both the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos.

In celebration of Paramount Australia’s support of Australia’s rising stars, fans will benefit immediately, as they can look forward to watching the CommBank Young Matildas take on the world at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™. The CommBank Young Matildas will play their Colombian hosts in the marquee match on the opening day of the tournament on Saturday 31 August 2024 (local time) and 1 September 2024 AEST.

James Johnson, CEO of Football Australia, commented: “This landmark agreement with Paramount Australia is a pivotal moment for Australian football. It brings unprecedented exposure to our national teams and provides fans with unparalleled access to the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos.

“Innovation is the cornerstone of our approach to sustaining and expanding the influence of Australian football. Reacquiring the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) National Team rights and securing the broadcast rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ are strategic moves designed to maximise control over our content, enhance fan accessibility and unlock new revenue streams.

"These rights are integral to our strategy to secure a transformative broadcast deal that we anticipate will set new benchmarks in the valuation of football media rights in Australia. Bringing as much national team content as possible to a multi-platform partner was a key objective from a fan's perspective, and we are thrilled to achieve this.

"We look forward to our continued partnership with Paramount Australia, a relationship that has been pivotal in delivering high-quality football matches to our fans. This ongoing collaboration will be crucial as we navigate future opportunities and challenges in the dynamic media landscape.

"We also extend our gratitude to the IMG team for their invaluable support in navigating this complex negotiation with all parties involved and our friends at FIFA and AFC for their tremendous support and collaboration," concluded Mr. Johnson.

This agreement confirms the commitment by Paramount Australia to Australian football which has the highest participation rate of club sport in Australia and is the leading organised sport for children under 14.

The depth and breadth of coverage offered to football fans is unrivalled with Network 10 and Paramount+ reaching 96% of the nation’s homes.

“Australian football fans are the winners here,” said Beverley McGarvey, President of Network 10 and Paramount Australia’s Head of Streaming and Regional Lead.

“Never before have fans had such incredible access to the sport they love, ranging from the A-Leagues all the way through to premium international games broadcast on the one free-to-air network and on one of Australia’s fastest growing streaming platforms.

“Perhaps one of the most appealing aspects of the Paramount Australia agreement, which we see as an exciting extension of our coverage of the A-Leagues, is the opportunity for women’s football.

“All CommBank Matildas’ games at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will be telecast by Network 10 on free-to-air television as will all Matildas’ games in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™,” Ms. McGarvey said.

Network 10 and Paramount+ will broadcast more than 100 internationals over the four-year agreement with at least 50 games on free-to-air television.

Datuk Seri Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: “The AFC is pleased to extend our partnership with Football Australia, which ensures that our world-class competitions will continue to receive the best possible coverage across Australia as we aim to elevate viewership to new heights.

“It has indeed been heartening to see the great passion Australian fans demonstrate for the Asian game and I am confident that this renewed collaboration will reinforce the AFC’s ambitions to maintain football as the number one sport throughout the Continent.”

Dale Levin, SVP & Head of Commercial, APAC for IMG’s media business, added: “This package represents a new era for Australian Football, following the huge momentum off the back of the CommBank Matildas’ success at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. Now fans can enjoy exclusive CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos coverage on one network for the first time, and also follow the journey of the next generation of Young Matildas and Socceroos.”

IMG has partnered with Football Australia since 2016, supporting its domestic rights process and distributing its international media rights.

Fans can access the broadcasts via Network 10 and/or via Paramount+ subscriptions.

Exclusive behind-the-scenes content, interactive fan engagement opportunities and social media initiatives will be part of this comprehensive coverage.

The full list of rights included in the agreement are:

AFC Asian Qualifiers (FIFA World Cup 2026™ Asian Qualifiers Final Round)

5 Sep 24 - Australia v Bahrain on Network 10, 10 Play and Paramount+.

10 Sep 24 - Indonesia v Australia exclusive on Paramount+.

10 Oct 24 - Australia v China PR on Network 10, 10 Play and Paramount+.

15 Oct 24 - Japan v Australia exclusive on Paramount+.

14 Nov 24 - Australia v Saudi Arabia on Network 10, 10 Play and Paramount+.

19 Nov 24 - Bahrain v Australia exclusive on Paramount+.

20 Mar 25 - Australia v Indonesia on Network 10, 10 Play and Paramount+.

25 Mar 25 - China PR v Australia exclusive on Paramount+.

5 Jun 25 - Australia v Japan on Network 10, 10 Play and Paramount+.

10 Jun 25 - Saudi Arabia v Australia exclusive on Paramount+.