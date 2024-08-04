Australia Cup 2024: Round of 32 Preview

Watch all the very best teams from across the country fight it out in the 2024 Australia Cup – live and exclusive on 10 Play. Football Australia has confirmed the match schedule for the Australia Cup 2024 Round of 32, with several exciting clashes across five Match Days, as Australia’s largest annual knockout sporting competition celebrates its tenth anniversary.

The Australia Cup 2024 Round of 32 signifies the commencement of the competition’s Final Rounds, having started in early-February with 758 clubs from all divisions of football across Australia; grassroots, amateur and professional.

Australia Cup: Important Links

Australia Cup Round of 32 action kicked off on Tuesday, 30 July on 10 Play.

There were four blockbuster encounters to open proceedings as well as one major 'cupset' with an A-League outfit bowing out against NPL opposition.

Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 1 Review

The action carried through into the following evening with another four matches taking centre stage with the Match of the Day taking place at Landen Stadium as Blacktown City met Adelaide United.

Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 2 Review

Fast forward to the Saturday, where we will have an all-A-League affair with playoff winners Perth Glory set to host Melbourne City.

Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 3 Preview

There will be plenty more midweek Cup action to follow with Lambton Jaffas vs Melbourne Victory the pick of the bunch on Tuesday, 6 August.

Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 4 Preview

We will be rounding off the Round of 32 the following evening with three matches. highlighted by the battle at the Olympic Village which will see Heidelberg United come up against the Mariners.

Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 5 Preview

Key Dates