Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 2 Review

Match Day 2 of the Australia Cup delivered on the entertainment front, there were four matches to choose from with fixtures taking place far and wide across the country.

Australia Cup 2024: Round of 32 Preview

Australia Cup: Important Links

The Match of the Round took place in Seven Hills as Blacktown City hosted Isuzu UTE A-League side Adelaide United.

Blacktown have shown that they what it takes to overcome A-League opposition with the NPL outfit having knocked off the Mariners at this same stage of the Cup in 2017.

Seasoned campaigners, Adelaide, will be aiming for another extended Cup run this time around as they look to progress past the Round of 32. A feat they have managed to achieve bar one over the last nine years!

Blacktown City FC vs Adelaide United: Highlights

Blacktown City FC vs Adelaide United: Full Match Replay

Former NSL heavyweights Brisbane City came up against A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers at Imperial Corp Stadium.

Brisbane City were back in the Final Rounds for the first time since their Round of 16 appearance in 2022.

In their way was a new look Wanderers side under the guidance of Alen Stajcic.

Brisbane City FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers: Highlights

Brisbane City FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers: Full Match Replay

NSW NPL leaders Rockdale Ilinden had a date with Playoff winners Newcastle Jets.

This was Rockdale's third appearance in the Final Rounds of the Cup - their first since 2018.

Rockdale Ilinden FC vs Newcastle Jets: Highlights

Rockdale Ilinden FC vs Newcastle Jets: Full Match Replay

Two NPL clubs went head to head at Percy Doyle Reserve at the later kick off time of 2030 AEST as Perth RedStar hosted Lions FC.

RedStar were making just their second appearance in the Final Rounds while their Queensland opponents will be gearing up for their fifth Finals appearance.

Perth RedStar FC vs Lions FC: Highlights

Perth RedStar FC vs Lions FC: Full Match Replay