Australia Cup 2024: Playoffs Review

The Australia Cup Playoffs took centre stage in Darwin this week with Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory opening proceedings in the first of the must win clashes on Tuesday night.

This marked a first time in the dugout for new Glory coach David Zdrilic while Ruben Zadkovich was coming up against his former club with a number of ex-Glory players in his Roar side.

Catch up with all the action below to see who progressed from the first playoff.

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory: Full Match Replay

The second playoff saw Newcastle Jets pitted against Western United the following evening.

Find out who progressed into the Final Rounds with the match available to watch on demand on 10 Play now.

Newcastle Jets vs Western United: Full Match Replay

Click here to watch the Australia Cup 2024 Draw on 10 Play

Australia Cup: Important Links

Watch the Australia Cup 2024 live and free on 10 Play