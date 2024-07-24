Australia Cup

Episodes
Video Extras
2024 FixturesHow to Watch
More
Back

Australia Cup 2024: Playoffs Review

Australia Cup 2024: Playoffs Review

Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup 2024 Playoffs on 10 Play

The Australia Cup Playoffs took centre stage in Darwin this week with Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory opening proceedings in the first of the must win clashes on Tuesday night.

This marked a first time in the dugout for new Glory coach David Zdrilic while Ruben Zadkovich was coming up against his former club with a number of ex-Glory players in his Roar side.

Catch up with all the action below to see who progressed from the first playoff.

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory: Full Match Replay

Perth Glory have progressed into the Round of 32 after overcoming Brisbane (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

The second playoff saw Newcastle Jets pitted against Western United the following evening.

Find out who progressed into the Final Rounds with the match available to watch on demand on 10 Play now.

Newcastle Jets vs Western United: Full Match Replay

Click here to watch the Australia Cup 2024 Draw on 10 Play

The Jets were too strong for Western United in their Playoff showdown (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Australia Cup: Important Links

Watch the Australia Cup 2024 live and free on 10 Play

Australia Cup 2024 Round of 16 Draw Confirmed
NEXT STORY

Australia Cup 2024 Round of 16 Draw Confirmed

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australia Cup 2024 Round of 16 Draw Confirmed

Australia Cup 2024 Round of 16 Draw Confirmed

Find out the path for your team ahead of the Australia Cup Round of 16 on 10 Play
Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 5 Review

Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 5 Review

Catch up with all the action from Match Day 5 of the Australia Cup Round of 32
Australia Cup 2024: Round of 32 Review

Australia Cup 2024: Round of 32 Review

Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Round of 32 on 10 Play
Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 4 Review

Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 4 Review

Catch up with all the action from Match Day 4 of the Australia Cup Round of 32
Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 3 Review

Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 3 Review

Catch up with all the action from Perth Glory vs Melbourne City