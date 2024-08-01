Australia Cup

Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 1 Review

Catch up with all the action from Match Day 1 of the Australia Cup Round of 32

Australia Cup Round of 32 action kicked off on Tuesday, 30 July on 10 Play.

There were four blockbuster encounters to open proceedings as well as one major 'cupset' with an A-League outfit bowing out against NPL opposition.

Australia Cup: Important Links

We were in Queensland for the first match of the Final Rounds with Moreton City coming head to head with South Australian outfit Campbelltown City in the early kick off.

Moreton City Excelsior FC vs Campbelltown City SC: Full Match Replay

Moreton City Excelsior FC vs Campbelltown City SC: Highlights

Our 'Match of the Day' took us to the Home of the Matildas as Oakleigh Cannons went head to head against reigning Australia Cup Finalists, Sydney FC.

The two sides had already met in the Quarter Finals of the 2022 edition with Oakleigh getting the better of the Sky Blues on that occasion.

Oakleigh Cannons vs Sydney FC: Full Match Replay

Oakleigh Cannons vs Sydney FC: Highlights

Oakleigh Cannons knocked off the Sky Blues in their Round of 32 meeting (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Australia Cup debutants, O'Connor Knights, faced off against 2022 winners Macarthur FC at Canberra's GIO Stadium.

The Knights went ahead early before a Bulls revival saw them overturn the deficit and book their place in the Round of 16.

O'Connor Knights SC vs Macarthur FC: Full Match Replay

O'Connor Knights SC vs Macarthur FC: Highlights

The Bulls saw off O'Connor Knights at GIO Stadium (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

We were back in the Top End for the fourth and final match with Darwin Hearts coming up against Victorian NPL side Hume City.

It was all one way traffic on this occasion with the visitors comfortably knocking off their NT opposition.

Darwin Hearts FC vs Hume City FC: Full Match Replay

Darwin Hearts FC vs Hume City FC: Highlights

Hume City proved too strong for Darwin Hearts
Advertisement

Find out the path for your team ahead of the Australia Cup Round of 16 on 10 Play
