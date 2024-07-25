Landlord Blasted For Increasing Rent By Over 60%

In an email from a rental agent, the tenant was advised that their $1,200 fortnightly rent payment was being increased to $1,940.

The email said the landlord, "understands that increasing rent can be difficult" and, after comparing prices for similar rental properties in the area, felt that "the new rent is fair and reasonable."

The tenant was provided 60 days notice of the increase, and told to ensure their rental payments were amended starting on the 13/9/2024.

Renters' rights advocate Jordan van den Lamb, aka Purplepingers, shared the email on social media, captioned "Abolish landlords. This shouldn't be legal."

Many people said the increase "should be illegal", with one person calling it "bloody criminal."

Another said, "The property managers are equally to blame. Given they take a percentage in management fees, there's no incentive to be ethical."

Others were quick to point out that very few people would be able to afford an extra $740 a fortnight during the cost-of-living crisis and would struggle to find cheaper accommodation during the ongoing housing crisis.