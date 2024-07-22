The Project

Kim Catrell Says She Will Not Return To Sex And The City Spin-Off

Samantha is not heading back to New York for Sex And The City.

Kim Catrell has dispelled rumours that she will return as Samantha Jones in the second season of the franchise follow-up And Just Like That.

She has denied gossip she will return again for a new run of AJLT - by writing the line on Instagram in response to a fan query if she was on her way back into the show: "Aw that's so kind but I'm not (kiss emoji.)"

Cattrall has opened up about not wanting to be part of the new show, telling Variety in 2022 that she didn't like how her character was represented in the script for the never-produced third movie in the SATC series.

She branded the portrayal "heartbreaking" in her chat with the magazine, and spoke of the hardship of playing a character for decades.

Cattrall added: "Everything has to grow, or it dies. I felt that when the series ended, I thought, 'That's smart, we're not repeating ourselves'.

"And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there's another movie. And then there's another movie?"

Cattrall had also previously said she wouldn't come back to AJLT, with her last appearance in the franchise in the second SATC feature film in 2010.

Cattrall starred as Samantha for six seasons of SATC alongside Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

Samantha was seen settling down in season four of the original series with artist character Maria Reyes, revealing to her on-screen friends over dinner: "Yes ladies, I'm a lesbian."

She was then written out of the show, but not killed off.

With AAP.

