Parents Worry That Social Media Slang May Impact Gen Alpha’s Literacy Skills

Radio hosts Erin Molan and Dave “Hughesy” Hughes have discussed the potential impact of TikTok and YouTube slang on the foundational literacy skills of younger generations.

Discussing a recent text to PM, Anthony Albanese, 2DayFM presenter Erin Molan referred to Parliament House as “Parly House.”

While Molan laughed about the message, she expressed concerns about kids of her daughter Eliza’s generation, worrying that the rise of social media and text slang may be wrecking their foundational literacy skills.

“There was more emphasis on Maths, English, Geography… literacy, the most important thing, but I worry that the focus has shifted a little bit,” Molan said. “Maybe there’s less of a foundation there.”

Her co-host, comedian Dave “Hughesy” Hughes, echoed these sentiments, noting that Generation Alpha is creating its own language. Father to Rafferty, 15, Sadie, 13, and Tess, 11, Hughesy said, “It’s a new language and anyone over the age of 30 can’t understand it.”

The impact of TikTok and YouTube slang on long-term literacy remains uncertain. A Fonto survey revealed that 84% of parents noticed an increase in their kids’ slang use.

Professor Saskia Kohnen of the Australian Literacy Clinic highlighted the ongoing concern, recalling how words like “cool” once worried parents in the 1960s.

“Maybe this is something that connects us to our parents and grandparents, and now it’s our time to worry,” Kohnen said.

A survey of 1002 parents found that 66% were concerned that slang use could harm children’s future prospects. Kohnen emphasized the importance of foundational literacy for improving outcomes, especially in a digital age where writing skills are crucial.

Social researcher Mark McCrindle warned about the significant impact of social media on Gen Alpha’s literacy, noting the high screen time and content absorption levels.

Molan praised initiatives like the Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee, which makes learning fun and engaging. Launched in 2021 by News Corp Australia’s Kids News, the annual spelling challenge has attracted 140,000 participants.

Penny Fowler, News Corp Australia’s community ambassador, emphasized its importance, stating - "It is our only national spelling bee and one with a proven track record of getting kids excited by spelling and language, which are so important to their future success.”