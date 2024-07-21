The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Billions Lost In Worldwide Microsoft Outage

Billions Lost In Worldwide Microsoft Outage

While most IT systems are back online after a worldwide outage, some still remain affected as governments around the world begin to count the cost of the cyber shutdown.

Microsoft has revealed that around 8.5 million computers globally ground to a halt, as a security program glitch crashed about one per cent of all Windows operating systems and the infrastructure it controls.

At 2:09pm (AEST) on Friday, Crowdstrike released a routine update to its cybersecurity program, Falcon, for Windows systems 7.11 and above

This happens multiple times a day, but this update contained a piece of bad code, and triggered a system crash, sending devices around the world spiralling into the ‘Blue Screen of Death’.

Microsoft said “While software updates may occasionally cause disturbances, significant incidents like the CrowdStrike event are infrequent.”

Flights were grounded, hospitals were affected, and some banks, shops and businesses couldn’t trade… and broadcasters were forced to awkwardly fill airtime.

CrowdStrike released a fix within hours, but days later some things are still out.

The cybersecurity company warned it could take time to restore some systems that need to manually weed out the flawed code.

It is estimated the IT outage could have cost Australians billions of dollars.

There are also warnings the digital debacle is fertile ground for opportunistic scammers, looting in the aftermath of the CrowdStrike chaos.

Donald Trump Appears At First Rally Since Shooting
NEXT STORY

Donald Trump Appears At First Rally Since Shooting

Advertisement

Related Articles

Donald Trump Appears At First Rally Since Shooting

Donald Trump Appears At First Rally Since Shooting

Donald Trump has appeared at his first campaign rally since he survived an attempted assassination, mocking Democrats and declaring he "took a bullet for democracy".
Parents Worry That Social Media Slang May Impact Gen Alpha’s Literacy Skills

Parents Worry That Social Media Slang May Impact Gen Alpha’s Literacy Skills

While generational slang is not a new thing, there are concerns Gen Alpha’s slang is impacting their literacy skills.
Creators Reveal That Hello Kitty Is Not Actually A Cat, But Fans Aren’t Having It

Creators Reveal That Hello Kitty Is Not Actually A Cat, But Fans Aren’t Having It

Sanrio, the company that created Hello Kitty, has revealed while celebrating the character's 50th anniversary, that the iconic cartoon is not actually a cat.
Perms Are Making A Comeback, And Are Becoming The New Mullet

Perms Are Making A Comeback, And Are Becoming The New Mullet

The perm is making a comeback but is it, uh, permanent? The hairstyle is seeing a revival among young Australian men, and it seems K-Pop stars, actors and athletes are to blame.
Study Reveals That Having ‘Main Character Energy’ Is Linked To Higher Well-Being

Study Reveals That Having ‘Main Character Energy’ Is Linked To Higher Well-Being

Defined as a person who lives life as the main character and steers their own narrative, those with ‘main character energy’ have been proven to have a higher sense of well-being and greater satisfaction.