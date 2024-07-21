Perms Are Making A Comeback, And Are Becoming The New Mullet

I guess if it’s good enough for Superman, it’s good enough for the Australian population.

That’s right, David Corenswet has been seen on the set of the new Superman movie sporting the curled ringlets in favour of the traditional side parting. It’s going to be quite the give away if Superman and Clark Kent are the only people in Metropolis with that haircut but that’s a James Gunn problem.

“Younger guys are asking for that soft curl on top to have the K-Pop look,” says Cameron Pine, editorial director of hair industry magazine, InStyle.

“Music has a huge impact on hair trends and the power of K-Pop can’t be ignored.”

But the rise in demand for the illustrious mop has highlighted a shortage of able hairdressers in the industry. Laura Szakaly from Toni & Guy salon in Melbourne told The Sydney Morning Herals “There have definitely been advances in the perming process, however I think it’s a lost art.”

The new demand for skilled workers comes years after perm training was dropped as a compulsory subject in NSW TAFE hair courses. However, this new resurgence in the style may see it return to the core curriculum alongside cutting and blow drys.

And though some men find perm easy to maintain, others require anti-frizz shampoos, curl lotions and wax sprays to maintain the look and that’s not something too many of us are accustomed to or even willing to engage in.

“I can’t just wake up and leave the house now,” Pine says.

“The natural curl look certainly takes some effort.”