Nat Thaipun: How I Am Spending My Masterchef Australia Winnings
Nat Thaipun has been crowned the MasterChef Australia Champion for 2024, and she tells us how she's going to use her winnings to continue her food dreams.

Guest Interviews

6 mins

The Inspired Unemployed: Our Big Olympic Mission

The Inspired Unemployed are about to embark on a super secret mission for The Project at one of the biggest events in the world that we can't name (think rings). They tell us what it's all about.

5 mins

Natalie Portman: Why I Love Australia's Matildas And Bluey

Natalie Portman is pretty much an honorary Aussie after she told us why she loves the Matildas so much and how obsessed her family is with Bluey.

8 mins

Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman: The Strangely Nice Way They Describe Each Other

With Deadpool & Wolverine about to hit the cinemas, Ryan Reynolds' and Hugh Jackman's rivalry has never been hotter, but they actually have nice things to say about each other.

6 mins

Katherine Bennell-Pegg: The Strange Saying On The International Space

Katherine Bennell-Pegg is Australia's first astronaut, and she tells us the strange saying they have about water on the International Space Station and how space technology is being used every day on

5 mins

Jessica Mauboy: What I Would Make An Olympic Sport

Jessica Mauboy is heading to Paris to hype up Aussie athletes with the Olympic song "Higher", but she tells us what she would make an Olympic sport if she were to compete, and it's super relatable.

4 mins

essica Madsen & Sam Phillips: Most Surprising Thing That's Happened On Bridgerton Set

Bridgerton stars Jessica Madsen and Sam Phillips are in Australia for Metro Comic Con and they tell us the most surprising thing that happened on set.

5 mins

Herbie Hancock: What People Get Wrong About Jazz

With a career spanning seven decades, Herbie Hancock knows a thing or two about jazz, and he told us what everyone gets wrong about it.

