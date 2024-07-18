Guest Interviews
Bron Lewis: Why School Lunch Boxes Have Gone Too Far
Bron Lewis is a mother of three, and she told us why school lunch boxes have gone too far, and why her youngest's daycare educators probably don't like her.
Nat Thaipun: How I Am Spending My Masterchef Australia Winnings
Nat Thaipun has been crowned the MasterChef Australia Champion for 2024, and she tells us how she's going to use her winnings to continue her food dreams.
The Inspired Unemployed: Our Big Olympic Mission
The Inspired Unemployed are about to embark on a super secret mission for The Project at one of the biggest events in the world that we can't name (think rings). They tell us what it's all about.
Natalie Portman: Why I Love Australia's Matildas And Bluey
Natalie Portman is pretty much an honorary Aussie after she told us why she loves the Matildas so much and how obsessed her family is with Bluey.
Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman: The Strangely Nice Way They Describe Each Other
With Deadpool & Wolverine about to hit the cinemas, Ryan Reynolds' and Hugh Jackman's rivalry has never been hotter, but they actually have nice things to say about each other.
Katherine Bennell-Pegg: The Strange Saying On The International Space
Katherine Bennell-Pegg is Australia's first astronaut, and she tells us the strange saying they have about water on the International Space Station and how space technology is being used every day on
Jessica Mauboy: What I Would Make An Olympic Sport
Jessica Mauboy is heading to Paris to hype up Aussie athletes with the Olympic song "Higher", but she tells us what she would make an Olympic sport if she were to compete, and it's super relatable.