10-Week-Old Baby Becomes Biggest Star Of Glastonbury

Becoming a new parent means you have to give up some of the things you love, but these parents at Glastonbury found a way around that.

During DJ Annie Mac’s set on Friday, the big screen repeatedly showed a baby wearing large noise-dampening headphones.

Each time the tiny tot was shown, he got a huge cheer from the crowd. Even Mac spotted the baby saying “Oh my god, this baby, what a little legend”, and finished her set by thanking “everyone, Glastonbury and the baby”.

The newborn experienced other stages at the festival as well, and was featured on the big screen numerous times across the festival.

Speaking to PA Wire, dad Tom Kay said little Finlay was “enjoying the vibes”.

“Some people around us have sent us a video of it… it’s great to think (Mac) noticed,” Kay said.

Kay ans his partner Rosie Lewis, also brought their 10-year-old daughter Sofia to the festival.

They won tickets through a competition, and that’s the only reason they made it to the famous fields.

“You had to nominate a friend that you thought was worthy of winning tickets,” Lewis said, adding she was the one who put Kay’s name down.

“I had just given birth in the hospital, I thought he’ll never win, but he might get an email saying ‘Rosie’s nominated you for being worthy of winning Glastonbury tickets’ and make him feel good about himself – then he won them.”

Image: @EddDracott

