Child Missing After Suspected Crocodile Attack In The Northern Territory

Police received reports of a missing 12-year-old at about 5.30pm on Tuesday near the community of Palumpa, about 360km southwest of Darwin.

The child was last seen swimming at Mango Creek, with reports indicating the child had been attacked by a crocodile, NT Police said.

Local police and community members began searching the area on Tuesday with a search and rescue team deployed.

Senior Sergeant Erica Gibson said officers were on the scene, and the thoughts of authorities were with the family and community.

"Officers are currently searching a large section of the creek via boat, and we thank the community for their ongoing assistance," she said.

