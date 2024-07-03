The Project

Child Missing After Suspected Crocodile Attack In The Northern Territory

Police and local residents are searching for a child feared taken by a crocodile in a remote Northern Territory community.

Police received reports of a missing 12-year-old at about 5.30pm on Tuesday near the community of Palumpa, about 360km southwest of Darwin.

The child was last seen swimming at Mango Creek, with reports indicating the child had been attacked by a crocodile, NT Police said.

Local police and community members began searching the area on Tuesday with a search and rescue team deployed.

Senior Sergeant Erica Gibson said officers were on the scene, and the thoughts of authorities were with the family and community.

"Officers are currently searching a large section of the creek via boat, and we thank the community for their ongoing assistance," she said.

With AAP

    A Melbourne real estate agent has caught everyone’s attention with a new campaign advertising himself as the ‘best-looking agent’, but Aussies are divided.
    At least 116 people, many of them women and children, have been killed in a stampede at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India, authorities say.
    A year after ‘Barbenheimer’ took over the world, the movie world will be unleashing ‘Wickediator’ on 2024.
    Major supermarkets would be broken up if found to be repeatedly price-gouging consumers under a coalition proposal.
