Preview: Socceroos Final Second Round Qualifiers

The Subway Socceroos turn their attention to their final FIFA World Cup Second Round Qualifiers will see them face off against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday, 6 June before taking on Palestine in Perth five days later.

Subway Socceroos: Important Links

Socceroos head to Dhaka and Perth for World Cup Qualifiers

Graham Arnold's side have already secured top spot in Group I with a perfect record from their four matches so far which has seen them hit the back of the net 15 times without conceding.

They have already met both of their upcoming opponents in 2023 with Arnold's men beginning their campaign with a resounding 7-0 thrashing over the Bengal Tigers in Melbourne before coming out on top 1-0 over Palestine.

How to Watch the Subway Socceroos World Cup Qualifiers

The Bangladesh vs Socceroos match will be able to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+ from 8pm AEST on Thursday, 6 June.

The Socceroos vs Palestine clash will be live and free on 10 and 10 Play from 9:40pm AEST on Tuesday, 11 June.

The Green and Gold head into June's Qualifiers on the back of two comfortable wins over Lebanon which saw a number of debutants feature with recent Johnny Warren medallist, Josh Nisbet, as well as striker John Iredale getting their first minutes for the national team.

The recently named squad for these two matches will also see some new faces introduced to the national team setup with Nestory Irankunda and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos coming into camp while Daniel Arzani and Alessandro Circati are back in the fold.

Arnold will have the opportunity to experiment with his squad in this window with Bangladesh already out of contention for progressing to the next round of qualifiers while the Socceroos recent win over Lebanon guaranteed Palestine's progression into the Third Round.

A replay of the Bangladesh vs Socceroos match will be on 10 Bold and 10 Play at 10am AEST on Friday, 7 June

SUBWAY SOCCEROOS’ SQUAD l JUNE FIFA MEN’S INTERNATIONAL WINDOW

Name Current Club, Country ‘A’ Caps (Goals) Junior Club (Member Federation/Country) Daniel ARZANI Melbourne Victory FC, Australia 6 (1) Coogee United FC / Football NSW Keanu BACCUS Mansfield Town FC, England 18 (1) Parklea FC / Football NSW Aziz BEHICH Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia 69 (2) Meadow Park SC / Football Victoria Jordy BOS K.V.C Westerlo, Belgium 13 (1) Hoppers Crossing SC / Football Victoria Martin BOYLE Hibernian FC, Scotland 28 (8) Lewis United FC / Montrose FC (Scotland) Cameron BURGESS Ipswich Town FC, England 8 (0) ECU Joondalup / Football West Alessandro CIRCATI Parma Calcio 1913, Italy 1 (0) Perth SC / Football West Cameron DEVLIN Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland 2 (0) Sutherland Sharks FC / Football NSW Mitchell DUKE FC Machida Zelvia, Japan 39 (12) Liverpool Rangers SC / Football NSW Joe GAUCI (Gk) Aston Villa FC, England 2 (0) Cumberland United FC / Football SA Ajdin HRUSTIC Heracles Almelo, Netherlands 26 (3) Heatherton United SC / Football Victoria Nestory IRANKUNDA Adelaide United FC, Australia 0 Adelaide Croatia Raiders SC / Football SA Jackson IRVINE FC St Pauli, Germany 68 (11) Ringwood City SC / Football Victoria Paul IZZO (Gk) Melbourne Victory FC, Australia 0 Campbelltown City SC / Football SA Gethin JONES Bolton Wanderers FC, England 4 (0) Wrexham FC (Youth), Wales Mathew LECKIE Melbourne City FC, Australia 78 (14) Brimbank Stallions FC / Football Victoria Connor METCALFE FC St. Pauli, Germany 21 (0) South Cardiff FC / Northern NSW Football Joshua NISBET Central Coast Mariners FC, Australia 1 (0) St Mary’s FC / Football QLD Kye ROWLES Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland 20 (1) Palm Beach SC / Football QLD Harry SOUTTAR Leicester City FC, England 29 (11) Brechin City Boys Club (Scotland) Apostolos STAMATELOPOULOS Newcastle Jets FC, Australia 0 Adelaide Comets FC / Football SA Ryan STRAIN St Mirren FC, Scotland 5 (0) Aston Villa FC (UK) Adam TAGGART Perth Glory FC, Australia 18 (6) ECU Joondalup / Football West Lawrence THOMAS (Gk) Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Australia 1 (0) Winston Hills Bears FC / Football NSW Kusini YENGI Portsmouth FC, England 6 (1) Fulham United FC / Football SA

Essential Links