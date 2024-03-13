Socceroos

Preview: Socceroos vs Lebanon

Watch the Socceroos vs Lebanon on Thursday, 21 Mar live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

The Subway Socceroos turn their attention to the AFC World Cup Qualifiers when they go toe-to-toe against Lebanon at CommBank Stadium on Thursday, 21 March live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play.

Socceroos: Lebanon awaits in the AFC World Cup Qualifiers

The Subway Socceroos are back following their AFC Asian Cup campaign. Throughout March they will play two home/away FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Lebanon.

The first match will take centre stage at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on Thursday, 21 March with the away fixture set to take place the following Tuesday in Canberra.

Graham Arnold's men feature alongside Lebanon, Palestine and Bangladesh in Group I. They currently top the group after two matches played which saw them put seven unanswered goals past Bangladesh before backing that up with a 1-0 win against Palestine in November.

Lebanon sit in second having accrued two points in as many matches - a 0-0 stalemate with Palestine and a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh.

Martin Boyle scored twice against Lebanon when they last met in 2018 (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Head to Head, the Socceroos have met Lebanon on two occasions. Both of those matches ended 3-0 in favour of the Green and Gold, with their most recent meeting in 2018 marking Martin Boyle's starting debut as he helped himself to a brace that evening.

Watch the Socceroos vs Lebanon live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play from 1930 on Thursday, March 21 (AEDT)

SUBWAY SOCCEROOS’ SQUAD l MARCH FIFA MEN’S INTERNATIONAL WINDOW

Name Current Club, Country ‘A’ Caps (Goals) Junior Club (Member Federation/Country)
Nathaniel ATKINSON Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland 12 (0) Riverside Olympic FC / Football Tasmania
Keanu BACCUS St Mirren FC, Scotland 17 (0) Parklea FC / Football New South Wales
Brandon BORRELLO Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Australia 11 (2) Modbury Jets SC / Football South Australia
Jordy BOS K.V.C Westerlo, Belgium 12 (0) Hoppers Crossing SC / Football Victoria
Cameron BURGESS Ipswich Town FC, England 6 (0) ECU Joondalup / Football West
Thomas DENG Albirex Niigata, Japan 3 (0) Adelaide Blue Eagles / Football South Australia
Mitchell DUKE FC Machida Zelvia, Japan 37 (12) Liverpool Rangers SC / Football New South Wales
Bruno FORNAROLI Melbourne Victory FC, Australia 7 (0) Club Nacional de Football (Uruguay)
Joe GAUCI (Gk) Adelaide United FC, Australia 2 (0) Cumberland United FC / Football South Australia
Thomas GLOVER (Gk) Middlesbrough FC, England 0 Menai Hawks / Football New South Wales
Craig GOODWIN Al Wehda FC, Saudi Arabia 24 (4) Munno Para City FC / Football South Australia
Ajdin HRUSTIC Heracles Almelo, Netherlands 24 (3) Heatherton United SC / Football Victoria
John IREDALE SV Wehen Wiesbaden, Germany 0 West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook / Football New South Wales
Jackson IRVINE FC St Pauli, Germany 66 (11) Ringwood City SC / Football Victoria
Gethin JONES Bolton Wanderers FC, England 4 (0) Wrexham FC (Youth), Wales
Riley MCGREE Middlesbrough FC, England 24 (1) Gawler Eagles FC / Football South Australia
Connor METCALFE FC St. Pauli, Germany 19 (0) South Cardiff FC / Northern NSW Football
Lewis MILLER Hibernian FC, Scotland 6 (0) Pittwater RSL FC / Football New South Wales
Kye ROWLES Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland 18 (0) Palm Beach SC / Football Queensland
Mathew RYAN (Gk) (C) AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands 91 (0) Blacktown City FC / Football New South Wales
Sam SILVERA Middlesbrough FC, England 5 (0) Blacktown City FC / Football New South Wales
Harry SOUTTAR Leicester City FC, England 27 (11) Brechin City Boys Club (Scotland)
Adam TAGGART Perth Glory FC, Australia 17 (6) ECU Joondalup / Football West
Patrick YAZBEK Viking FK, Norway 0 Austral Soccer Club / Football New South Wales
Kusini YENGI Portsmouth FC, England 4 (0) Fulham United FC / Football South Australia

Preview: Socceroos vs Korea Republic
Preview: Socceroos vs Korea Republic

