Preview: Socceroos vs Lebanon

The Subway Socceroos turn their attention to the AFC World Cup Qualifiers when they go toe-to-toe against Lebanon at CommBank Stadium on Thursday, 21 March live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play.
Subway Socceroos: Important Links
- Relive all the action from the Socceroos' Asian Cup campaign on 10 Play
- Subway Socceroos Fixtures
- Relive all the action from the 2023 AFC Asian Cup
Socceroos: Lebanon awaits in the AFC World Cup Qualifiers
The Subway Socceroos are back following their AFC Asian Cup campaign. Throughout March they will play two home/away FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Lebanon.
The first match will take centre stage at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on Thursday, 21 March with the away fixture set to take place the following Tuesday in Canberra.
Graham Arnold's men feature alongside Lebanon, Palestine and Bangladesh in Group I. They currently top the group after two matches played which saw them put seven unanswered goals past Bangladesh before backing that up with a 1-0 win against Palestine in November.
Lebanon sit in second having accrued two points in as many matches - a 0-0 stalemate with Palestine and a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh.
Head to Head, the Socceroos have met Lebanon on two occasions. Both of those matches ended 3-0 in favour of the Green and Gold, with their most recent meeting in 2018 marking Martin Boyle's starting debut as he helped himself to a brace that evening.
Watch the Socceroos vs Lebanon live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play from 1930 on Thursday, March 21 (AEDT)
SUBWAY SOCCEROOS’ SQUAD l MARCH FIFA MEN’S INTERNATIONAL WINDOW
|Name
|Current Club, Country
|‘A’ Caps (Goals)
|Junior Club (Member Federation/Country)
|Nathaniel ATKINSON
|Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland
|12 (0)
|Riverside Olympic FC / Football Tasmania
|Keanu BACCUS
|St Mirren FC, Scotland
|17 (0)
|Parklea FC / Football New South Wales
|Brandon BORRELLO
|Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Australia
|11 (2)
|Modbury Jets SC / Football South Australia
|Jordy BOS
|K.V.C Westerlo, Belgium
|12 (0)
|Hoppers Crossing SC / Football Victoria
|Cameron BURGESS
|Ipswich Town FC, England
|6 (0)
|ECU Joondalup / Football West
|Thomas DENG
|Albirex Niigata, Japan
|3 (0)
|Adelaide Blue Eagles / Football South Australia
|Mitchell DUKE
|FC Machida Zelvia, Japan
|37 (12)
|Liverpool Rangers SC / Football New South Wales
|Bruno FORNAROLI
|Melbourne Victory FC, Australia
|7 (0)
|Club Nacional de Football (Uruguay)
|Joe GAUCI (Gk)
|Adelaide United FC, Australia
|2 (0)
|Cumberland United FC / Football South Australia
|Thomas GLOVER (Gk)
|Middlesbrough FC, England
|0
|Menai Hawks / Football New South Wales
|Craig GOODWIN
|Al Wehda FC, Saudi Arabia
|24 (4)
|Munno Para City FC / Football South Australia
|Ajdin HRUSTIC
|Heracles Almelo, Netherlands
|24 (3)
|Heatherton United SC / Football Victoria
|John IREDALE
|SV Wehen Wiesbaden, Germany
|0
|West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook / Football New South Wales
|Jackson IRVINE
|FC St Pauli, Germany
|66 (11)
|Ringwood City SC / Football Victoria
|Gethin JONES
|Bolton Wanderers FC, England
|4 (0)
|Wrexham FC (Youth), Wales
|Riley MCGREE
|Middlesbrough FC, England
|24 (1)
|Gawler Eagles FC / Football South Australia
|Connor METCALFE
|FC St. Pauli, Germany
|19 (0)
|South Cardiff FC / Northern NSW Football
|Lewis MILLER
|Hibernian FC, Scotland
|6 (0)
|Pittwater RSL FC / Football New South Wales
|Kye ROWLES
|Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland
|18 (0)
|Palm Beach SC / Football Queensland
|Mathew RYAN (Gk) (C)
|AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands
|91 (0)
|Blacktown City FC / Football New South Wales
|Sam SILVERA
|Middlesbrough FC, England
|5 (0)
|Blacktown City FC / Football New South Wales
|Harry SOUTTAR
|Leicester City FC, England
|27 (11)
|Brechin City Boys Club (Scotland)
|Adam TAGGART
|Perth Glory FC, Australia
|17 (6)
|ECU Joondalup / Football West
|Patrick YAZBEK
|Viking FK, Norway
|0
|Austral Soccer Club / Football New South Wales
|Kusini YENGI
|Portsmouth FC, England
|4 (0)
|Fulham United FC / Football South Australia
