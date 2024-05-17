Socceroos Tackle World Cup Qualifiers

The Subway Socceroos' FIFA World Cup 2026™ Qualifying campaign resumes in June when they face off against Bangladesh and Palestine for the second time. The boys from down under have come out on top during their previous encounters with the Bengal Tigers and Lions of Canaan, but can they do it again?

Streamed exclusively on Paramount+, the Subway Socceroos will face Bangladesh on Thursday, 6 June with coverage kicking off at 8.00pm AEST.

They will then take on Palestine again to conclude the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Second Round Qualifiers on Tuesday, 11 June with proceedings set to get underway from 9.40pm AEST live and free on 10 and 10 Play and streaming on Paramount+. For Perth and Adelaide fans, you’ll find the match on 10 Bold, 10 Play and streaming on Paramount+.

The Subway Socceroos will be aiming to secure their place in the Third Round of qualification, taking them one step closer to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and a sixth consecutive appearance at international football’s showpiece event, being hosted in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Australia sits top of Group I after four matches, which began back in November, and now face the Bangladesh and Palestine to conclude the Second Round qualification phase.

Graham Arnold's side defeated Bangladesh 7-0 in Melbourne, secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Palestine in Kuwait City, before registering 2-0 and 5-0 victories over Lebanon in Sydney and Canberra respectively in March.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Second Round Asian Qualifiers

Bangladesh vs Socceroos.

Thursday, June 6 At 8.00pm AEST. Live on Paramount+.

Socceroos vs Palestine.

Thursday, June 11 At 9.40pm AEST. For Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane Viewers: Live on 10, 10 Play and Paramount+. For Perth and Adelaide Viewers: Live on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+

View Socceroos Fixtures