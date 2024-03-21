Socceroos

LatestExtras2024 FixturesAFC Asian Cup
More
Back

Watch Lebanon vs Socceroos live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Watch Lebanon vs Socceroos live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

The Socceroos head to Canberra on Tuesday night to take on Lebanon live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

The Subway Socceroos reverse fixture against Lebanon will see them make the trip to Canberra's GIO Stadium this Tuesday night with all the action live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play.

Subway Socceroos: Important Links

The first match between the pair took centre stage at CommBank Stadium in Sydney last Thursday.

Catch up with all the action from that match below:

Socceroos vs Lebanon: Highlights

Watch the Lebanon vs Socceroos live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play from 1900 on Tuesday, March 26 (AEDT)

Essential Links

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Lebanon Qualifiers
NEXT STORY

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Lebanon Qualifiers

Advertisement

Related Articles

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Lebanon Qualifiers

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Lebanon Qualifiers

Catch up with all the action from the Socceroos' Qualifiers against Lebanon
Preview: Socceroos vs Lebanon

Preview: Socceroos vs Lebanon

Watch the Socceroos vs Lebanon on Thursday, 21 Mar live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play
Preview: Socceroos vs Korea Republic

Preview: Socceroos vs Korea Republic

Watch the Subway Socceroos vs Korea Republic on Saturday, 3 Feb live and free on 10 and 10 Play
Relive all the action from the Socceroos Asian Cup campaign on 10 Play

Relive all the action from the Socceroos Asian Cup campaign on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the Socceroos' Asian Cup campaign on 10 Play
Preview: Socceroos vs Uzbekistan

Preview: Socceroos vs Uzbekistan

Watch Subway Socceroos vs Uzbekistan on Tuesday, 23 Jan live and free on 10 and 10 Play