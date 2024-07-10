Sign in to watch this video
10's Late News - 10 Jul 2024
News
Air Date: Wed 10 Jul 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Top Stories
International News
Euros Pitch Invader Takes Selfie With Mbappe | 10 News First
A determined pitch invader at a Euros semi-final has managed to get an on-field selfie with French star Kylian Mbappe. The fan ran onto the field at the 59th minute of France’s clash with Spain, snapping a picture with Mbappe before being wrestled away by security. During the brief struggle, the fan’s phone appeared to have bumped the face of the French captain, who broke his nose during his nation’s opening match of the tournament against Austria. Spain went onto win the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Dani Olmo and Barcelona teen sensation Lamine Yamal.
Biden Not Treated For Parkinson's White House Says | 10 News First
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to answer questions about the condition of President Joe Biden, following a report from the New York Times which states a neurologist who recently published a paper on Parkinson's Disease appeared on the White House's visitor log eight times in a short space of time this year. Jean-Pierre refused to confirm the doctor's visit following concerns over the President's health stemming from his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Politics
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Sport
Daniil Medvedev Beats World Number One Jannik Sinner At Wimbledon Making Semi-Finals | 10 News First
Daniil Medvedev turned the tables on Jannik Sinner, exacting revenge for his Australian Open final defeat, by ousting the world number one from Wimbledon. The Russian must now beat reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz to make his seventh grand slam decider.
NSW Blues Train In Front Of Fans Ahead Of Origin Decider But Bradman Best Sits Out | 10 News First
The Blues have opened up well, inviting hundreds of fans in for their first open training session of the Origin series. All eyes are on Bradman Best, with the hamstrung centre failing to train with the team.
Matildas After An Olympic Medal In Paris Games After Back-To-Back Heartbreaks | 10 News First
Sick of being the bridesmaids, the Matildas are skipping through their pre-Olympics training camp with a focus on going a step or two further. Ahead of her third Olympic games, Ellie Carpenter believes the Aussies have the blueprint to bring home a medal.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.