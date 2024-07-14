10 News First

Trump Shooting Joins A History Of US Political Assassinations | 10 News First
The attempt on Donald Trump's life is the latest in a long history of assassinations and attempted assassinations of American political figures. Violence in US politics is not new, and even though this attack comes when America is polarised and divided, at least one veteran US political watcher remains confident the November election will be peaceful.

