Donald Trump has left hospital after the shooting at the Trump rally today. Trump's motorcade was seen leaving a medical facility in Butler County, Pennsylvania a short time ago. His next movements at this stage are not publicly known. On Truth Social, Trump claims to have been shot in the ear following the incident, which saw shots ring out during a political rally. The alleged shooter was reportedly shot and killed by Secret Service officials.
Trump Shooting Joins A History Of US Political Assassinations | 10 News First
The attempt on Donald Trump's life is the latest in a long history of assassinations and attempted assassinations of American political figures. Violence in US politics is not new, and even though this attack comes when America is polarised and divided, at least one veteran US political watcher remains confident the November election will be peaceful.
FBI Confirms Trump Shooting Was Assassination Attempt | 10 News First
FBI officials have confirmed the shooting at the Trump rally today was an assassination attempt. Law enforcement officials fronted press a short time ago, stopping short of identifying the alleged shooter or any potential motive. Donald Trump received a minor facial wound in the shooting which left at least one person dead and several others gravely injured.
Witness Claims To Have Seen Shooter Before Trump Shot | 10 News First
A man who witnessed the shooting at the Trump rally today has given his account to BBC news, claiming he saw the alleged gunman minutes before Trump was shot. The witness claims to have alerted police, but claims there was a "failure to act". The witness's account remains unconfirmed.
Trump Speaks Out After Shooting At Pennsylvania Rally | 10 News First
#Breaking: Donald Trump has spoken out after being allegedly shot at a rally in Pennsylvania today. Trump has extended condolences to the family of a rally attendee who was reportedly killed, and thanked law enforcement who moved swiftly to shoot and kill the reported shooter.
Biden Not Treated For Parkinson's White House Says | 10 News First
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to answer questions about the condition of President Joe Biden, following a report from the New York Times which states a neurologist who recently published a paper on Parkinson's Disease appeared on the White House's visitor log eight times in a short space of time this year. Jean-Pierre refused to confirm the doctor's visit following concerns over the President's health stemming from his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Super Sub Ollie Watkins Sends Three Lions To Euros Finals | 10 News First
Gareth Southgate's redemption arc is almost complete. A Xavi Simons screamer gave the Netherlands the lead in the Euros Semi-Final before the much-maligned England coach made the brave call to sub off all-time record scorer Harry Kane for Ollie Watkins, and it paid off, big.
Daniil Medvedev Beats World Number One Jannik Sinner At Wimbledon Making Semi-Finals | 10 News First
Daniil Medvedev turned the tables on Jannik Sinner, exacting revenge for his Australian Open final defeat, by ousting the world number one from Wimbledon. The Russian must now beat reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz to make his seventh grand slam decider.
NSW Blues Train In Front Of Fans Ahead Of Origin Decider But Bradman Best Sits Out | 10 News First
The Blues have opened up well, inviting hundreds of fans in for their first open training session of the Origin series. All eyes are on Bradman Best, with the hamstrung centre failing to train with the team.
