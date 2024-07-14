10 News First

Trump Leaves Hospital After Being Shot At Rally Today | 10 News First
NC | News

Donald Trump has left hospital after the shooting at the Trump rally today. Trump's motorcade was seen leaving a medical facility in Butler County, Pennsylvania a short time ago. His next movements at this stage are not publicly known. On Truth Social, Trump claims to have been shot in the ear following the incident, which saw shots ring out during a political rally. The alleged shooter was reportedly shot and killed by Secret Service officials.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.