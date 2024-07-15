2 mins

Premier Labels CFMEU "Thugs" Amid Criminality Scandal| 10 News First Premier Jacinta Allan has described actions of the CFMEU as “self-interested thuggery”, suspending the construction union from the Victorian Labor Party following recent allegations of criminality. Political donations from the CFMEU will be paused immediately, and the matter will be referred to Victoria Police and IBAC in a crackdown Allan has said aims to change the organisation’s “rotten culture”. She has also moved to end any EBA agreements with the union on Victorian construction sites compromised by the reported criminal behaviour, with the help of the Federal Government. Despite being questioned over her prior knowledge of the allegations, Allan has stressed her “zero-tolerance” for criminal activity on any worksite across the state.