Murdoch Media Empire Sacks Top Editors Amid Major Restructuring
The axe has swung in Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire with a radical restructure underway. Senior editorial executives have gone including the editor-in-chief of the country's most-read news website.

2 mins

Millions Share Viral Rafah Support Tile As Israel Military Claims Egypt Border

Israel's military says it has seized control of the entire length of Gaza's border with Egypt. It comes as an AI-generated image goes viral, shared almost 50 million times since Monday by everyone from Dua Lipa to Sam Kerr.
image-placeholder
3 mins

Trump Hush-Money Trial Jury Requests Rehearing Testimonies

The jury in Donald Trump's historic criminal trial has been sent home after five hours of deliberation and two notes from the judge. The jury has requested to rehear key testimony from two central players in the case, former national enquirer publisher David Pecker and Donald Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen.

image-placeholder
8 mins

Murdoch Media Empire Sacks Top Editors Amid Major Restructuring | 1

The axe has swung in Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire with a radical restructure underway. Senior editorial executives have gone including the editor-in-chief of the country's most-read news website. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.

image-placeholder
2 mins

80'000 Fans Turn Out To See Ange Postecoglou As Premiere League Comes To Australia

It's a massive week of football in Melbourne with over 80,000 people showing up tonight to see Premier League sides Tottenham and Newcastle, along with our Ange Postecoglou.
10 News First is Network 10's evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.