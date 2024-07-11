10 News First

England Through To Euro 2024 Final After Beating Netherlands | 10 News First
NC | News

England fans are going wild after the team booked its place in the European Championship finals. It was a tense game with Netherlands scoring in the sixth minute, but England levelled the playfield after a penalty.

2024

