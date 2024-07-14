10 News First

Witness Claims To Have Seen Shooter Before Trump Shot | 10 News First
News

A man who witnessed the shooting at the Trump rally today has given his account to BBC news, claiming he saw the alleged gunman minutes before Trump was shot. The witness claims to have alerted police, but claims there was a "failure to act". The witness's account remains unconfirmed.

