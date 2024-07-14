10 News First

Trump Speaks Out After Shooting At Pennsylvania Rally | 10 News First
NC | News

#Breaking: Donald Trump has spoken out after being allegedly shot at a rally in Pennsylvania today. Trump has extended condolences to the family of a rally attendee who was reportedly killed, and thanked law enforcement who moved swiftly to shoot and kill the reported shooter.

