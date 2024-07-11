Super Sub Ollie Watkins Sends Three Lions To Euros Finals | 10 News First
Gareth Southgate's redemption arc is almost complete. A Xavi Simons screamer gave the Netherlands the lead in the Euros Semi-Final before the much-maligned England coach made the brave call to sub off all-time record scorer Harry Kane for Ollie Watkins, and it paid off, big.
Teddy Swims Surprises Busker By Joining In On 'Lose Control' | 10 News First
It’s a duet a young singer will never forget. While busking in Brisbane’s Queen Street Mall Inoxia was surprised by one of the biggest artists in the world right now. Teddy Swims joined her to perform his song Lose Control for those lucky enough to witness.
Shocking Murder Of Wife, Daughters Of BBC's John Hunt Rocks Britain | 10 News First
Britain is reeling after the wife and two daughters of a well-known BBC Sports commentator were killed in a shocking triple murder. Police say they were attacked in their home by a 26-year-old former soldier armed with a crossbow.
Israel Orders All Gaza City Residents To Evacuate Ahead Of More Strikes | 10 News First
Israel’s military has ordered all residents in Gaza city to evacuate to the South for the second time since the war began. It comes amid a new Israeli strike overnight in Central Gaza which killed 20 Palestinians, some inside a supposed “safe zone” according to hospital authorities.
BBC Figure's Family Killed In Horror Crossbow Domestic Violence Attack | 10 News First
A man accused of killing a media personality’s family with a crossbow has been caught by police. The victims who were attacked at a home north-west of London have been confirmed to be the wife and daughters of well-known BBC racing commentator, John Hunt.
One Thousand Whales Surround Solo Rower | 10 News First
A rower has gotten up close and personal in a stunning encounter with a large pod of whales in the Atlantic Ocean. UK-based ski coach Tom Waddington found himself surrounded on Sunday, July 7, by approximately one thousand long finned pilot whales, while rowing more than 100 nautical miles (185.2 kilometres) off the Newfoundland coast. The school of whales accompanied the solo rower for two hours, as he continued to undertake his 2,000 nautical mile journey to raise funds for mental health charity, Mind.
NASA Astronauts Stranded In Space On Boeing Starliner | 10 News First
Two NASA astronauts are stranded in space on Boeing’s troubled Starliner spacecraft, with equipment failures delaying their return to Earth. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been manning the company’s first mission to test the capsule, which launched on June 5 to the International Space Station (ISS). The pair had expected to return after only a week in space. NASA, however, has announced it's still not ready to schedule the capsule's undocking, as tests are still being performed on the spacecraft after issues with helium leaks and faulty thrusters. The test flight is the first step in Boeing’s plan to ferry space crews, and eventually commercial flights, to and from the ISS.
Euros Pitch Invader Takes Selfie With Mbappe | 10 News First
A determined pitch invader at a Euros semi-final has managed to get an on-field selfie with French star Kylian Mbappe. The fan ran onto the field at the 59th minute of France’s clash with Spain, snapping a picture with Mbappe before being wrestled away by security. During the brief struggle, the fan’s phone appeared to have bumped the face of the French captain, who broke his nose during his nation’s opening match of the tournament against Austria. Spain went onto win the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Dani Olmo and Barcelona teen sensation Lamine Yamal.
Biden Not Treated For Parkinson's White House Says | 10 News First
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to answer questions about the condition of President Joe Biden, following a report from the New York Times which states a neurologist who recently published a paper on Parkinson's Disease appeared on the White House's visitor log eight times in a short space of time this year. Jean-Pierre refused to confirm the doctor's visit following concerns over the President's health stemming from his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Biden Not Treated For Parkinson's White House Says | 10 News First
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to answer questions about the condition of President Joe Biden, following a report from the New York Times which states a neurologist who recently published a paper on Parkinson's Disease appeared on the White House's visitor log eight times in a short space of time this year. Jean-Pierre refused to confirm the doctor's visit following concerns over the President's health stemming from his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Daniil Medvedev Beats World Number One Jannik Sinner At Wimbledon Making Semi-Finals | 10 News First
Daniil Medvedev turned the tables on Jannik Sinner, exacting revenge for his Australian Open final defeat, by ousting the world number one from Wimbledon. The Russian must now beat reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz to make his seventh grand slam decider.
NSW Blues Train In Front Of Fans Ahead Of Origin Decider But Bradman Best Sits Out | 10 News First
The Blues have opened up well, inviting hundreds of fans in for their first open training session of the Origin series. All eyes are on Bradman Best, with the hamstrung centre failing to train with the team.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.