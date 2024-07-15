NSW Blues Head Into Enemy Territory Ahead Of Origin Decider | 10 News First
The NSW Blues have left thei\r base in the Blue Mountains and landed on Brisbane soil ahead of the 2024 State of Origin decider this Wednesday.
President Joe Biden Warns Against Violence After Assassination Attempt | 10 News First
President Joe Biden has delivered an address to the nation, calling for Americans to reject violence. He says the time between now and the November election is a test for all Americans urging them to settle their differences at the ballot box, not with bullets.
Premier Labels CFMEU "Thugs" Amid Criminality Scandal| 10 News First
Premier Jacinta Allan has described actions of the CFMEU as “self-interested thuggery”, suspending the construction union from the Victorian Labor Party following recent allegations of criminality. Political donations from the CFMEU will be paused immediately, and the matter will be referred to Victoria Police and IBAC in a crackdown Allan has said aims to change the organisation’s “rotten culture”. She has also moved to end any EBA agreements with the union on Victorian construction sites compromised by the reported criminal behaviour, with the help of the Federal Government. Despite being questioned over her prior knowledge of the allegations, Allan has stressed her “zero-tolerance” for criminal activity on any worksite across the state.
Trump Rally Shooting: Everything That's Happened Since | 10 News First
All eyes are still on the US following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday. With more details emerging about the identity of the shooter, President Joe Biden calling for calm, and Trump travelling to Milwaukee, here's everything we know about what's happened since yesterday's shocking events.
Israeli Strikes Kill 90 Palestinians In Khan Younis Humanitarian Zone | 10 News First
The Israeli military is claiming it killed another Hamas leader in a strike in Gaza over the weekend. At least 90 people are dead and hundreds are injured after the attack on a designated humanitarian zone in Khan Younis.
Trump Shooting Joins A History Of US Political Assassinations | 10 News First
The attempt on Donald Trump's life is the latest in a long history of assassinations and attempted assassinations of American political figures. Violence in US politics is not new, and even though this attack comes when America is polarised and divided, at least one veteran US political watcher remains confident the November election will be peaceful.
Biden Not Treated For Parkinson's White House Says | 10 News First
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to answer questions about the condition of President Joe Biden, following a report from the New York Times which states a neurologist who recently published a paper on Parkinson's Disease appeared on the White House's visitor log eight times in a short space of time this year. Jean-Pierre refused to confirm the doctor's visit following concerns over the President's health stemming from his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
