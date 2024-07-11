10 News First

Alex De Minaur's Olympic Dream In Doubt After Wimbledon Withdrawal | 10 News First
Alex De Minaur's quest for a grand slam title goes on, the Aussie was forced to withdraw from his Quarter-Final clash with Novak Djokovic hours before it was due to start. His Olympic dream is seemingly over as well.

