Preview: Barcelona vs AC Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+

The second match set to feature on a bumper morning of football will see Barcelona go head to head against AC Milan at 9:30am AEST.

Two sides coming off the back of frustrating seasons which saw them finish just behind their fierce rivals in their respective leagues will have it all to play for when they meet in Baltimore.

This match will be one of the final times that either side can experiment with their squads on the eve of the new season which will commence in only a matter of weeks from then.

Preview: 2024 Winter Festival of Football

Watch Barcelona vs AC Milan on Wednesday, 7 August with kick off at 9:30am AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+