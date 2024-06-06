Winter Festival of Football

Preview: El Clasico live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona at 9am AEST on Sunday, 4 August

Your Sunday morning will be sorted with this one as we gear up for an El Clasico at MetLife Stadium at the Australian friendly kick off time of 9am AEST.

A match guaranteed to deliver on the drama and entertainment factors, this clash cannot be mistaken as a friendly with a deep rooted hatred between the two clubs paving the way for a spectacle.

This will be Hansi Flick's first taste of an El Clasico as Barca manager and the best way to get supporters on side early would be to come away with a result in this one.

Real have dominated this fixture of late, winning all three of their match-ups throughout the 2023/24 season as they raced to the LaLiga title finishing 10 points above their rivals.

Preview: 2024 Winter Festival of Football

Winter Festival of Football: Important Links

Watch the El Clasico on Sunday, 4 August with kick off at 9am AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

Preview: Barcelona vs AC Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+

