Preview: El Clasico live and exclusive on Paramount+

Your Sunday morning will be sorted with this one as we gear up for an El Clasico at MetLife Stadium at the Australian friendly kick off time of 9am AEST.
A match guaranteed to deliver on the drama and entertainment factors, this clash cannot be mistaken as a friendly with a deep rooted hatred between the two clubs paving the way for a spectacle.
This will be Hansi Flick's first taste of an El Clasico as Barca manager and the best way to get supporters on side early would be to come away with a result in this one.
Real have dominated this fixture of late, winning all three of their match-ups throughout the 2023/24 season as they raced to the LaLiga title finishing 10 points above their rivals.
Preview: 2024 Winter Festival of Football
