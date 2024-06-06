Winter Festival of Football

Preview: AC Milan vs Real Madrid live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch AC Milan vs Real Madrid at 10:35am AEST on Thursday, 1 August

The first of Real Madrid's triple header on Paramount+ will see them take on AC Milan on Thursday, 1 August.

Carlo Ancelotti is no stranger to the Rossoneri having managed the club over a highly prosperous period from 2001-2009.

The Italian won the UEFA Champions League on two occasions throughout his time at the San Siro and enters this fixture on the back of becoming the most successful manager in Champions League history after securing the title for a record fifth time in total.

Although it may just be a friendly, expect a fiery affair as both sides look to entertain their supporters in the States.

