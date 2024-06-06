Winter Festival of Football

Preview: Real Madrid vs Chelsea live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea at 9am AEST on Wednesday, 7 August

The third and final match of Real Madrid's matches on Paramount+ will see the reigning UEFA Champions League title holders have a date with Chelsea.

Carlo Ancelotti will once again be coming up against one of his former employers.

The 2009/10 season was a memorable one for the Italian who led the Blues to the double as they took out the English Premier League and FA Cup.

The new man in charge at Stamford Bridge, Enzo Maresca, will be eager to get off to a good start in his reign at the club, starting with their matches in the States.

Unlike his predecessor, he may not be afforded as much time to start getting results for a club that is hungry to return to fighting for the top four and beyond.

Preview: 2024 Winter Festival of Football

Winter Festival of Football: Important Links

