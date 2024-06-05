Preview: Wrexham vs Bournemouth live and exclusive on Paramount+

The first of a mammoth eight matches set to take place in the United States as part of the 2024 Winter Festival of Football will see everyone's favourite second team Wrexham face Premier League side Bournemouth.
Both sides enjoyed success in the 2023/24 campaign with Wrexham securing their second successive promotion which will see them play in League One next season.
Preview: 2024 Winter Festival of Football
Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola's achieved the Cherries highest ever points tally in the top flight, accumulating 48 points and securing a 12th placed finish.
There will be a familiar face in their squad with former Wellington Phoenix shot stopper Alex Paulsen having put pen to paper with the South Coast club recently.
