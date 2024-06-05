Winter Festival of Football

LatestExtrasFixturesFootball Home
More
Back

Preview: Wrexham vs Bournemouth live and exclusive on Paramount+

Preview: Wrexham vs Bournemouth live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Wrexham take on Bournemouth at 9am AEST on Sunday, 21 July

The first of a mammoth eight matches set to take place in the United States as part of the 2024 Winter Festival of Football will see everyone's favourite second team Wrexham face Premier League side Bournemouth.

Both sides enjoyed success in the 2023/24 campaign with Wrexham securing their second successive promotion which will see them play in League One next season.

Preview: 2024 Winter Festival of Football

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola's achieved the Cherries highest ever points tally in the top flight, accumulating 48 points and securing a 12th placed finish.

There will be a familiar face in their squad with former Wellington Phoenix shot stopper Alex Paulsen having put pen to paper with the South Coast club recently.

Winter Festival of Football: Important Links

Watch the Winter Festival of Football on Paramount+ and 10 Play

Preview: Barcelona vs AC Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+
NEXT STORY

Preview: Barcelona vs AC Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+

Advertisement

Related Articles

Preview: Barcelona vs AC Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+

Preview: Barcelona vs AC Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Barcelona vs AC Milan at 9:30am AEST on Wednesday, 7 August
Preview: Real Madrid vs Chelsea live and exclusive on Paramount+

Preview: Real Madrid vs Chelsea live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea at 9am AEST on Wednesday, 7 August
Preview: El Clasico live and exclusive on Paramount+

Preview: El Clasico live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona at 9am AEST on Sunday, 4 August
Preview: AC Milan vs Real Madrid live and exclusive on Paramount+

Preview: AC Milan vs Real Madrid live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch AC Milan vs Real Madrid at 10:35am AEST on Thursday, 1 August
Preview: Barcelona vs Manchester City live and exclusive on Paramount+

Preview: Barcelona vs Manchester City live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Barcelona vs Manchester City at 9am AEST on Wednesday, 31 July