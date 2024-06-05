Preview: Manchester City vs AC Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+

A cracking encounter is install for your Sunday viewing with EPL champions Manchester City facing off against the Rossoneri live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Fresh from their Premier League exploits, City will be preparing for another trophy laden season when they arrive for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Standing in their way in their first encounter is an AC Milan side who finished runners up in Serie A, 19 points behind their fierce rivals Inter.

Watch Manchester City vs AC Milan on Sunday, 28 July with kick off at 8am AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+