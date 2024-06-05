Preview: Chelsea vs Wrexham live and exclusive on Paramount+

We will be back in California for the second match of the Winter Festival of Football as Wrexham meet Chelsea at Levi's Stadium

This will be the second time in as many years that these two will go head to head Stateside with the Blues putting five past their Welsh opponents last year.

Preview: 2024 Winter Festival of Football

A challenging 2023/24 campaign saw Chelsea finish sixth, doing just enough to secure European football for next season.

There will be a new face in their dugout with Enzo Maresca arriving after leading Leicester back to the Premier League.

Winter Festival of Football: Important Links

Watch Chelsea vs Wrexham on Thursday, 25 July with kick off at 12:30pm AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+