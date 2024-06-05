Winter Festival of Football

LatestExtrasFixturesFootball Home
More
Back

Preview: Chelsea vs Wrexham live and exclusive on Paramount+

Preview: Chelsea vs Wrexham live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Chelsea vs Wrexham at 12:30pm AEST on Thursday, 25 July

We will be back in California for the second match of the Winter Festival of Football as Wrexham meet Chelsea at Levi's Stadium

This will be the second time in as many years that these two will go head to head Stateside with the Blues putting five past their Welsh opponents last year.

Preview: 2024 Winter Festival of Football

A challenging 2023/24 campaign saw Chelsea finish sixth, doing just enough to secure European football for next season.

There will be a new face in their dugout with Enzo Maresca arriving after leading Leicester back to the Premier League.

Winter Festival of Football: Important Links

Watch Chelsea vs Wrexham on Thursday, 25 July with kick off at 12:30pm AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

Preview: Barcelona vs AC Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+
NEXT STORY

Preview: Barcelona vs AC Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+

Advertisement

Related Articles

Preview: Barcelona vs AC Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+

Preview: Barcelona vs AC Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Barcelona vs AC Milan at 9:30am AEST on Wednesday, 7 August
Preview: Real Madrid vs Chelsea live and exclusive on Paramount+

Preview: Real Madrid vs Chelsea live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea at 9am AEST on Wednesday, 7 August
Preview: El Clasico live and exclusive on Paramount+

Preview: El Clasico live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona at 9am AEST on Sunday, 4 August
Preview: AC Milan vs Real Madrid live and exclusive on Paramount+

Preview: AC Milan vs Real Madrid live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch AC Milan vs Real Madrid at 10:35am AEST on Thursday, 1 August
Preview: Barcelona vs Manchester City live and exclusive on Paramount+

Preview: Barcelona vs Manchester City live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Barcelona vs Manchester City at 9am AEST on Wednesday, 31 July