Preview: Barcelona vs Manchester City live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Barcelona vs Manchester City at 9am AEST on Wednesday, 31 July

Some premium midweek football will see two heavyweights lock horns as Manchester City meet Barcelona live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Guardiola will be coming up against his boyhood club and the side he led to glory on countless occasions throughout his time there as a player and coach.

It will be a new look Barcelona who will be under new management after Xavi parted ways with the Catalan club following the conclusion of last season.

In his place is ex-Bayern and German national team manager, Hansi Flick. The new Barca boss has inherited an incredibly talented squad that boasts one of his former Bayern players, Robert Lewandowski, who was integral to his success in Bavaria.

