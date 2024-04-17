AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Review

Central Coast's path to continental glory carried through into April as they featured in the next stage of the AFC Cup: The Inter-Zonal Final.

Awaiting Mark Jackson's side first up was a visit to Bishkek to take on Kyrgyz club, FC Abdysh-Ata.

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Second Leg Preview

The reigning Kyrgyz champions were undefeated throughout the group stages, topping their group with 16 points from their six matches.

The Mariners return to Gosford next Wednesday for the deciding second leg. Watch all the action from that match live and free on 10 Play from 1850 AEST.

An aggregate win over the two legs will see them face their final challenge - the AFC Cup Final.

