Sport in August

The Australia Cup headlines all the action which will be coming thick and fast in August while all your favourite teams will be in action throughout the Winter Festival of Football.

Looking further ahead we also have the MotoGP returning to Australian shores plus plenty on the horizon for our CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos.

Australia Cup 2024: Massive Match Days

The Australia Cup Round of 32 will be halfway through once we approach the beginning of August.

We will have three Match Days coming your way live and exclusive on 10 Play. Starting with an all A-League affair as Playoff winners Perth Glory host Melbourne City in the sole match on Saturday, 3 August.

The action carries through into the following Tuesday when there will be three matches to keep you entertained, headlined by Melbourne Victory's trip to Lambton Jaffas.

You will only have to wait 24 hours before we complete the Round of 32 with another three premium fixtures.

APIA Leichhardt will be heading north to Queensland to face off against Olympic FC, NWS Spirit will host Glenorchy Knights while the feature match sees Heidelberg United host the reigning Isuzu UTE A-League champions.

At the conclusion of those matches, stay tuned for the Round of 16 Draw to find out when your team will next be in action!

Cracking Fixtures await in the Winter Festival of Football

We headed back to the United States for the latest instalment of the Winter Festival of Football which is available to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+.

We are about halfway through Festival with all the big clubs from around the world having/set to feature throughout August.

There are 10 fixtures coming up beginning with a triple header on the first of the month with Chelsea and Club America kicking off proceedings at 0930 AEST before AC Milan take on Real Madrid and Stuttgart vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

You will only have to wait two more days before Newcastle United face off against Yokohama F. Marinos at the prime time with kick off scheduled for 8pm AEST on Saturday, 3 August.

The following day there is an El Clasico to keep you occupied on your Sunday along with Man City's clash with Chelsea.

Check out our Winter Festival of Football preview below and don't forget that you can catch the highlights from every match for free on 10 Play.

Preview: 2024 Winter Festival of Football

2024 Winter Festival of Football: Match Previews

Roshn Saudi League is back for the 2024/25 campaign

The 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League campaign is back live and free on 10 Play. Each week you will be able to stream three pre-selected matches from across the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane will be lining up for Al Nassr as they look to steal the title back from reigning champions Al Hilal.

The Saudi domestic season will kick off on Wednesday, 14 August with the Saudi Super Cup which will feature Al Hilal, Al Ahli, Al Taawoun and Al Nassr.

The following week, the RSL season will commence with 10 Play's coverage of Al Nassr vs Al Raed on Friday, 23 August.

Key Players to Watch in the 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League Season

We have a lot of sport to look forward to on 10 Play as we approach the second half of the year.

Looking ahead we have the MotoGP returning to Australian shores while the biggest matches of the 2024/2025 Hungry Jack’s NBL season will be available live and free on 10 and 10 Play when the season tips off later in the year.

Take a trip down memory lane with historical FA Cup footage on 10 Play

Despite the 2023/24 Emirates FA Cup having recently wrapped up, there is still plenty of FA Cup action available to stream on 10 Play.

Some of the best footballers from down the years relive some of the most defining moments in FA Cup history with the FA Cup Reload Series while for some of the more historic moments, you can travel back to as far as 1930 as well as relive some of the classic FA Cup Finals from down the years.

