Roshn Saudi League returns to 10 Play for the 2024/25 campaign

Watch the 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League season live and free on 10 Play

The Roshn Saudi League will be back on 10 Play for the 2024/25 campaign which kicks off in August.

Each week you will be able to stream three pre-selected matches from across the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane will be lining up for Al Nassr as they look to steal the title back from reigning champions Al Hilal.

The Saudi domestic season will kick off on Wednesday, 14 August with the Saudi Super Cup which will feature Al Hilal, Al Ahli, Al Taawoun and Al Nassr.

The following week, the RSL season will commence with 10 Play's coverage of Al Nassr vs Al Raed on Friday, 23 August.

Check out all the important links below to stay up to date with all the latest Roshn Saudi League news on 10 Play.

Roshn Saudi League: Important Links

2024/25 Roshn Saudi League: Season Preview
2024/25 Roshn Saudi League: Season Preview

2024/25 Roshn Saudi League: Season Preview

Find out more about the Roshn Saudi League ahead of the new campaign live and free on 10 Play
Watch the Saudi Super Cup live and free on 10 Play

Watch the upcoming Saudi Super Cup live and free on 10 Play this August
Men in the Dugout: The 2024/25 RSL Managers

All 18 Roshn Saudi League clubs now have their master tacticians in place ahead of the 2024/25 RSL campaign
Key Players to Watch in the 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League Season

As the 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League beings to take full swing, here are five key players to keep a keen eye out for this campaign.
Roshn Saudi League Fixtures

Watch action from the Roshn Saudi League and King's Cup LIVE and free on 10 Play