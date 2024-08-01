Roshn Saudi League returns to 10 Play for the 2024/25 campaign

The Roshn Saudi League will be back on 10 Play for the 2024/25 campaign which kicks off in August.

Each week you will be able to stream three pre-selected matches from across the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane will be lining up for Al Nassr as they look to steal the title back from reigning champions Al Hilal.

The Saudi domestic season will kick off on Wednesday, 14 August with the Saudi Super Cup which will feature Al Hilal, Al Ahli, Al Taawoun and Al Nassr.

The following week, the RSL season will commence with 10 Play's coverage of Al Nassr vs Al Raed on Friday, 23 August.

Check out all the important links below to stay up to date with all the latest Roshn Saudi League news on 10 Play.

Roshn Saudi League: Important Links