Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 4 Review

A jampacked Tuesday night saw four fixtures take place across the country with our Match Day Coverage taking us to Jack MacLaughlan Oval in Northern New South Wales.

Our Match of the Day Coverage saw us head to Northern NSW as Lambton Jaffas faced off against Melbourne Victory.

Lambton were be making their second appearance in the Finals when they went head to head against Melbourne Victory in Tuesday's feature match.

Lambton Jaffas FC vs Melbourne Victory: Full Match Replay

Reigning Isuzu UTE A-League Premiers Wellington had a date with South Melbourne at Lakeside Stadium.

The Victorian NPL side are back in the Final Rounds after a two year absence as they prepared to host the Phoenix at the historic Lakeside Stadium.

Although they may have not have reached the heights they would have liked over the past few years in the Cup, they were semi-finalists back in the 2017 edition.

South Melbourne FC vs Wellington Phoenix: Full Match Replay

Their inaugural Finals appearance for Victorian Premier League 2 side FC Melbourne Srbija saw them come up against South Australian NPL club Modbury Jets at the Home of the Matildas.

FC Melbourne Srbija vs Modbury Jets SC: Full Match Replay

Round of 32 debutants Olympic Kingsway had an almighty task on their hands as they welcomed Edgeworth Eagles to Kingsway Reserve at the later kick off time of 8:30pm AEST.

The Western Australian NPL side booked their place in the Finals Series courtesy of a win over heavyweights Perth SC.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are back in the Round of 32 for the second year running (their sixth overall Finals appearance).

Olympic Kingsway SC vs Edgeworth Eagles FC: Full Match Replay