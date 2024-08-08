Australia Cup

Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 5 Review

Catch up with all the action from Match Day 5 of the Australia Cup Round of 32

The final three matches of the Australia Cup Round of 32 took place on Wednesday, 7 August.

Australia Cup 2024: Round of 32 Review

Australia Cup: Important Links

Heidelberg United had a date with the Isuzu UTE A-League Champions in the feature match at the Olympic Village.

All eyes were glued to this fixture with former NSL giants Heidelberg coming up against the Mariners.

Mark Jackson's side haven't made it out of the Round of 32 since 2021, falling short against Sydney FC on the last two occasions.

Heidelberg United FC vs Central Coast Mariners: Full Match Replay

Heidelberg United pulled through against the A-League Champions (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Two NPL clubs went head-to-head as Spirit met Glenorchy in what promised to be a thrilling clash at Christie Park.

Spirit last qualified for the Finals Series in 2022 when they bowed out against Peninsula Power in the Round of 32 meanwhile their opponents made their first appearance in the Australia Cup Final Rounds at Christie Park.

NWS Spirit FC vs Glenorchy Knights FC: Full Match Replay

Spirit prevailed against their Tasmanian opposition (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

The final match saw Olympic FC host APIA Leichhardt at Goodwin Park.

The Queensland outfit were back in the Final Rounds for the first time since 2019 when they managed to reach the Round of 16.

After missing out on the Final Rounds last year, APIA are back.

One of the most successful NPL clubs in the Cup, they have reached the Quarter Finals on two occasions in 2018 and 2021.

Olympic FC vs APIA Leichhardt FC: Full Match Replay

Olympic FC are through to the Round of 16 (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)
