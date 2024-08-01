Key Players to Watch in the 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League Season

Find out some of the top players to watch out for in the 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League below.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Al Qadsiah)

The former Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona striker headlines the list of players to look out for ahead of the new campaign.

One of the best strikers of his generation, the Gabon international is one of many high profile names arriving at Al Qadsiah ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Aubameyang arrives in the RSL after a season in Ligue 1 with Olympique Marseille where he managed an average of a goal every second match.

He will be joining the newly promoted Al Qadsiah side which finished top of the Saudi First Division League to secure a return to the top flight for the first time since 2021.

Moussa Diaby (Al Ittihad)

Al Ittihad have made a statement signing over the off season, bringing in Moussa Diaby from English Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Jeddah based outfit had a season to forget, finishing fifth and ultimately missing out on continental football for the upcoming campaign.

At just 25 years old, Diaby will boost Al Ittihad's midfield ranks as he prepares to play alongside experienced compatriot N'Golo Kante.

Nacho (Al Qadsiah)

A second big name coming through the doors of Al Qadsiah is Nacho who arrives in the RSL after over 20 years with his boyhood club, Real Madrid.

The versatile defender will add much needed experience to his new side where there ultimate objective will be to stave off relegation in their first season back.

Koen Casteels (Al Qadsiah)

The third big name from Al Qadsiah to keep an eye out for is Belgian shot stopper Koen Casteels.

The Bundesliga veteran most recently starred as Belgian's first choice goalkeeper at the EURO's and arrives in the RSL with plenty of experience after starring in the UEFA Champions League with former side Wolfsburg.

The 32-year-old completes is the final piece in the puzzle for his new club who are doing all they can in the transfer window to ensure that they have quality spread out throughout the pitch.

Neymar (Al Hilal)

The dreaded ACL injury kept the Brazilian superstar sidelined for the entirety of his first season in the RSL.

Confined to the sidelines, the ex-Barcelona star watched on as his side ran away with the domestic treble.

He will be coming into a stacked attacking line up that features Serbian goal machine Aleksandar Mitrovic as well as fellow Brazilian Malcom.

You will be able to catch Neymar's first match back in Saudi football on August 14 when they meet Al Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup.

