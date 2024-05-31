MotoGP

2024 Australian MotoGP Race Schedule

Keep up with all the action from the biggest motorcycle racing series in the world when it returns to Australia this October. 

The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will return to Phillip Island this October.  Known for the breathtaking scenery and fluid track, Phillip Island has been the home of motorcycle racing for over 65 years and has hosted many unforgettable moments in MotoGP history.

The race will likely hold motorcycle racing superstars, Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, and Aussie legend, Jack Miller.

How To Watch The 2024 Australian MotoGP LIVE on 10 Play

2024 will mark the 35th anniversary of the first Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix to be held at the world-renowned Phillip Island circuit in 1989. In that year, Australian Wayne Gardner was victorious in front of a rapturous home crowd – a feat he repeated the following year.

Catch all the action of the 2024 Australian MotoGP LIVE and free on 10 and 10 Play.

Date

Time AEDT

Grand Prix

Round

Channel
19 Oct TBC 2024 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix TBC
20 Oct TBC 2024 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix TBC

Australian MotoGP Phillip Island Winners

All About MotoGP's Jack Miller

Rider Profile: Jack Miller
Rider Profile: Jack Miller

