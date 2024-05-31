2024 Australian MotoGP Race Schedule

The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will return to Phillip Island this October. Known for the breathtaking scenery and fluid track, Phillip Island has been the home of motorcycle racing for over 65 years and has hosted many unforgettable moments in MotoGP history.

The race will likely hold motorcycle racing superstars, Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, and Aussie legend, Jack Miller.

How To Watch The 2024 Australian MotoGP LIVE on 10 Play

2024 will mark the 35th anniversary of the first Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix to be held at the world-renowned Phillip Island circuit in 1989. In that year, Australian Wayne Gardner was victorious in front of a rapturous home crowd – a feat he repeated the following year.

Date Time AEDT Grand Prix Round Channel 19 Oct TBC 2024 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix TBC 20 Oct TBC 2024 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix TBC

Australian MotoGP Phillip Island Winners

All About MotoGP's Jack Miller