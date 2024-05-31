Rider Profile: Jack Miller

Team: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike: KTM

Nation: Australia

Place Of Birth: Townsville, Australia

Date Of Birth: 18/01/1995

Debut: Qatar, 2015 (Honda)

Jack Miller isn’t naïve. The Australian is coming to the end of a two-year deal with KTM at the end of 2024, at which time Marc Marquez will be after his next gig, Pedro Acosta could be winning races, and every other rider will covet his seat if KTM remains Ducati’s biggest challenger.

Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Stats

Races: 7

Best Qualifying: 5th (2016, 2017)

Best Race Result: 3rd (2019)

Podiums: 1 (3rd: 2019)

Miller also knows the prized ride is his to lose. His first campaign at the manufacturer he plied his trade for in his Moto3™ days was uneven, a blistering start on unfamiliar machinery giving way to a frustrating finish, his trademark tyre consumption and management ills seeing him fall well behind teammate Brad Binder.

Nobody doubts Miller’s raw pace, his supernatural feeling in the wet and feistiness in combat. But he – and his rivals – know the onus is on the 10-year category veteran to start the season strongly. Anything less, and the jungle drums will become deafening.