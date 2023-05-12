MotoGP

2023 Australian MotoGP Race Schedule

Keep up with all the action from the biggest motorcycle racing series in the world when it returns to Australia this October. 

The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will return to Phillip Island this October.  Known for the breathtaking scenery and fluid track, Phillip Island has been the home of motorcycle racing for over 65 years and has hosted many unforgettable moments in MotoGP history.

The race will likely hold motorcycle racing superstars, Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, and Aussie legend, Jack Miller.

Catch all the action of the 2023 Australian MotoGP LIVE and free on 10 and 10 Play.

Date

Time AEDT

Grand Prix

Round

Channel
21 Oct 1000-1530, Race Start TBC 2023 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Round 17 TBC, 10 Play
22 Oct 1030-1500, Race Start TBC 2023 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Round 17 TBC, 10 Play

