2023 Australian MotoGP Race Schedule

The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will return to Phillip Island this October. Known for the breathtaking scenery and fluid track, Phillip Island has been the home of motorcycle racing for over 65 years and has hosted many unforgettable moments in MotoGP history.

The race will likely hold motorcycle racing superstars, Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, and Aussie legend, Jack Miller.

Catch all the action of the 2023 Australian MotoGP LIVE and free on 10 and 10 Play.

Date Time AEDT Grand Prix Round Channel 21 Oct 1000-1530, Race Start TBC 2023 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Round 17 TBC, 10 Play 22 Oct 1030-1500, Race Start TBC 2023 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Round 17 TBC, 10 Play

